Navya Naveli Nanda offers glimpse into her week through latest pics

Picture Courtesy/Navya Naveli Nanda's Instagram account

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, recently shared photos showcasing her life beyond the limelight.

Navya on Tuesday dropped a series of pictures on her Instagram detailing her activities from the past week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Included in the carousel was an image showing a stack of CAT (Common Admission Test) books.

Upon seeing the post, social media users began speculating that Navya might be gearing up for an MBA degree.

Navya Naveli Nanda captioned the post simply as "The Last week."

One slide particularly drew attention, showing two CAT books authored by Arun Sharma.

One of the books focused on Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, while the other covered quantitative aptitude.

The table also displayed books on Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, along with an official guide for NMAT by GMAC, alongside some notebooks.

The photo series also featured Navya Naveli Nanda snapping a mirror selfie in an elevator and showcasing two colorful graphic T-shirts.

Taking a break from work, Navya indulged in a baking session, pouring maple syrup into a spoon with a bowl of flour in front of her. Another photo captured her at a restaurant, holding a food menu while wearing a red ribbed cardigan and denim jeans, flashing a smile at the camera.

In response to her daughter's post, Shweta Bachchan asked, "What did you bake? I didn't get to eat this!! Why?"

Navya Naveli Nanda graduated from Fordham University, New York in 2020. She co-founded a health-tech platform named Aara Health and established NGO Project Naveli.

