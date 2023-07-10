Navya obtained the iconic buttock-shaped seats seen in Rajkumar Hirani's film posters and recreated the same pose with two other people

Navya Naveli Nanda recreating the iconic 3 Idiots scene, Picture Courtesy/Navya Naveli Nanda's Instagram account

Listen to this article Navya Naveli Nanda recreates '3 idiots' pose at IIM Bangalore x 00:00

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recreated the '3 Idiots' pose.

Navya Naveli Nanda took to Instagram on Sunday to share a string of pictures from a seminar at IIM Bangalore. She captioned the photo, "Jahanpanah! Tussi fantastic ho..."

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Navya obtained the iconic buttock-shaped seats seen in Rajkumar Hirani's film posters and recreated the same pose with two other people.

A significant portion of the movie '3 Idiots' was shot on the campus of IIM Bangalore.

Navya shared some more photos from IIM Bangalore on her Instagram Stories.

In the photo, she can be seen looking up at a lush green tree.

She then reposted a picture from her talk at IIM.

Admirers React to Navya's post from the city.Her mother Shweta Bachchan-Nanda wrote, "Navya", with a laughing emoji.A fan wrote, " Bum place."

A social media user wrote, "Perfect combination of you 3."

Meanwhile, Navya's father Nikhil Nanda who is the chairman and managing director of Escorts Limited, is married to Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan. The couple has two children daughter Navya and son Agastya.

Navya, who is an entrepreneur by profession, runs a women-centric health tech company and often posts about her work on social media.She also hosted a podcast show 'What the Hell Navya' where her mother and grandmother Jaya Bachchan talked about various issues concerning women.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever