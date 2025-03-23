Breaking News
Mumbai: 17 stations to get mega decks above platforms
Mumbai: Mulund East residents lose sleep over rumble strips near MHADA signal
Mumbai: Top city stock trader under scanner after 88 kg gold haul
Explore if BMC’s road work warrants EOW probe: Maharashtra Speaker
Mumbai: Thieves extort Rs 11.5 lakh from jeweller posing as IB officers
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Nawazuddin Siddiqui on reuniting with director Honey Trehan for Raat Akeli Hai 2

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on reuniting with director Honey Trehan for Raat Akeli Hai 2

Updated on: 23 March,2025 07:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays a cop in Raat Akeli Hai 2, informs us, “We have been shooting for it over the last two months. We have five more days of shoot left"

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on reuniting with director Honey Trehan for Raat Akeli Hai 2

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Listen to this article
Nawazuddin Siddiqui on reuniting with director Honey Trehan for Raat Akeli Hai 2
x
00:00

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently consumed by the world created by filmmaker Honey Trehan. Five years after their maiden collaboration, Raat Akeli Hai, the duo is reuniting for the sequel of the thriller drama. The actor, who plays a cop in the film, informs us, “We have been shooting for it over the last two months. We have five more days of shoot left.” 


Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in Raat Akeli HaiNawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in Raat Akeli Hai


Taking a day out from the shoot to attend the second edition of the Cinevesture International Film Festival, Siddiqui shares the challenges of being part of Trehan’s film. “You can’t enjoy [yourself] in a Honey Trehan film,” he quips, adding, “He sets up difficult tasks for you. However, if you are able to do it, you leave the audience mighty impressed. Honey deliberately adds new dimensions to the characters in the script without telling you. That’s his process. It is such a wonderful discovery for an actor,” Siddiqui smiles.


Honey TrehanHoney Trehan

While he is thrilled with the opportunities of diverse characters coming his way, he laments at the current state of Hindi cinema. The actor has realised that post the pandemic, the audience’s taste in movies has completely changed. “It saddens me. It feels like we have regressed. Before the pandemic, small and medium-budget films were at least releasing in theatres and people were stepping out to watch them. Now, only lavishly-mounted films have space on the big screen. It’s a big loss for medium-budget films,” he says, adding that the box office collection has become a huge pull for the audience to give a film a chance. He recounts that this was not a practice before. “If someone said, ‘That actor gave a terrific performance,’ we all would be compelled to go and watch the film because we were curious about performances,” he explains. Siddiqui, who has grown up watching films, including Ek Doctor Ki Maut (1990), Sparsh (1980) and Ardh Satya (1983), feels that ever since people have begun consuming content on mobile screens, the impact an in-depth performance brings is lost. “I might be wrong but I believe you won’t understand [in-depth] acting today even on the big screen because it’s lost in event films,” he expresses.

Juggling films

Besides Raat Akeli Hai, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also shooting for Costao, based on the life of customs officer Costao Fernandez, produced by Bhanushali Studios. “It’s the story of a customs officer and what all he goes through. It’s a human drama,” he shares.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nawazuddin siddiqui radhika apte bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK