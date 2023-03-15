Nawazuddin Siddiqui was once fired from a job for being too weak

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui fainted on the job during his tough times

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Instagram

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one actor who has made his name in the industry on his own and has always left the audience impressed with his versatile performances. As we all know and agree, every actor has to go through a fair share of struggle before tasting success and Nawazuddin too faced the same. Coming from a small town, Nawazuddin took up the job of a security man in a toy factory for money which was a tough experience in entirety.

Recently during an interview, when asked about the story of his job as a security man, Nawazuddin said, "I took a loan on jewelry to manage the money to pay a security deposit for the job and thought I will get it back once I get the money from the job. But, I was sacked because I was too weak."

The actor further shared about his tough experience on the job, and said, "I used to stand outside a toy factory in the summer heat of Noida. So, once or twice I fainted due to the extreme heat, and whenever I fainted the owner saw it, coincidentally."

This story of Nawazuddin is truly an inspiration on how he paved his path in adverse conditions and transformed into a successful actor. An inspiration for millions!

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently seen in the Tiger Shroff-starrer action film ‘Heropanti 2'. Nawazuddin played a character of Laila and he unfolds numerous crimes. ‘Heropanti 2’ directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Tara Sutaria, Zakir Hussain, and Amrita Singh also appeared in the film.

He will be seen next in his upcoming movie ‘Afwaah’ with Bhumi Pednekar. It was supposed to get released on February 24, 2023, as per actor Nawazuddin’s tweet, but it didn’t release on the scheduled date, and the reason is still unknown.