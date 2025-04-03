In a recent chat, Neena Gupta spoke about how she feels sex in this country is quite overrated. She also refused to share her age, citing professional reasons

In Pic: Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta is known for her bold and bindass attitude. The actress has always spoken her heart without shying away from anything and is loved for being honest and bold. Most recently, she appeared on a podcast and spoke about how she feels that sex in this country is quite overrated, with about 95% of Indian women unaware of the fact that it is for enjoyment and not just for having babies. In the same conversation, she also refused to share her age, explaining how it can affect the kind of roles she gets.

Neena Gupta refuses to share her age

Neena Gupta recently appeared on Lilly Singh's podcast. The conversation started with Neena being questioned about her age, and quite bluntly, the actress refused to answer, stating professional hindrance. The actress said, "That I will never tell. You know why? Because I look much younger than my age. If I reveal it, I already get older women’s roles—then who knows what I’ll get? I won’t get anything! So, for professional reasons, I won’t say it."

She further continued and talked about how she has already struggled enough and added, "I have already struggled to break out of certain images because of the media, and this will just reinforce it. People will think, ‘Oh, she’s so old, let’s cast a younger actress,’ instead of considering that I actually look younger. Meanwhile, men my age are still playing heroes, and I get offered grandmother roles—that’s just how it is. So, I won’t say it."

Neena Gupta thinks ‘sex is a very overrated’

When chatting about how she doesn't whisper the word 'sex' anymore, the actress stated how it is highly overrated in India. When asked why she thinks this way, Neena said, "I feel that sex is a very overrated thing, and it makes me feel sad. I'm talking about the 95% or 99% of Indian women who don’t know that sex is meant for enjoyment. For them, it is only about pleasing the man and having babies. All the people here in the studio—we are the minority in India. But for the majority, sex is not about pleasure. So, it is very overrated."

Neena Gupta will be seen in the next season of her much-loved web series Panchayat. Today, the makers of the series dropped the announcement of the new season, stating that it will premiere on July 2 on Prime Video, continuing the journey of its beloved characters and their unforgettable slice-of-life story.

About the Panchayat series

Panchayat is a comedy-drama that follows the journey of Abhishek, an engineering graduate who, due to limited job opportunities, takes up the role of secretary at a panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh. In the upcoming season, get ready to see Abhishek, Pradhan Ji, and the beloved villagers of Phulera navigate new challenges and embark on quirky adventures.