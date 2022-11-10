Neena Gupta turns heads at 'Uunchai' screening in a monochrome saree designed by Masaba

The veteran actor looked nothing less than a diva in her custom-made six yards of elegance

Neena Gupta (Pic courtesy: PR)

Neena Gupta, who never fails to amaze her fans and audiences with her phenomenal acting skills, is a true-blue social media butterfly, who likes to post pictures on the gram wearing stylish attires, just like any other millennial or Gen-Z.

Neena who will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Uunchai’, on Thursday took to Instagram where she dropped a few photos of her and instantly became the talk of town for all the right reasons. Neena who is busy promoting her upcoming film, ‘Uunchai’, on Wednesday attended its star studded screening, where she sported a stunning monochrome saree. Draped in a spotless white saree with black border, Neena looked no less than a diva and her stylish black blouse with white border was the real show-stealer.

Neena’s beautiful monochrome saree is designed by none other than ace designer and her loving daughter, Masaba Gupta. “Thank you Beti. This beautiful saree is designed by @masabagupta for the premier of my film #Unchai,” Neena wrote in the caption and thanked her loving daughter for the same, Masaba.

After Neena, Masaba took to Instagram and revealed the story behind Neena’s custom-made six-yards of elegance. “My mother has been complaining that I've gotten too busy off late to design for her - so here it is! In honour of this incredible actor's new film 'Uunchai' I give you a #Neenaji special saree - the 'Cotton Chanderi Sportee Saree' ft. The Arm Warmer Blouse," Masaba wrote.

For accessories, Neena wore an elegant choker necklace along with matching earrings and a ring. For the hairstyle, she sported a centre-parted messy bun and adorned it with a gajra. To keep things simple she opted for minimal makeup. She completed her look with a black bindi.

Apart from Neena Gupta, ‘Uunchai’ also stars Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Danny Denzongpa in pivotal roles.

The Sooraj Barjatya’s directorial is set to release on November 11.

