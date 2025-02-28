Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot in January 2023. Her wedding was attended by her mother, Neena Gupta, her father and former West Indies cricketer, Vivian Richards

Neena Gupta & Masaba's baby

Veteran actress Neena Gupta has recently become a grandmother to an adorable princess, Matara. Now, while opening up about her bond with her granddaughter, Neena shared that she would want Matara to call her by her own name and not Nani.

Neena Gupta on her grand daughter

In a conversation with ANI, she said, “I don't feel like a grandmother. In fact, I have told the little one not to call me Nani but to call me Neena.” Last year, on October 12, Neena Gupta's daughter, Masaba Gupta, and her husband, Satyadeep Misra, became parents to a beautiful baby girl. The couple, in a joint Instagram post, shared the news of their baby girl's arrival.

Masaba had shared an adorable monochrome photo of her little princess' feet and attached it with a heartwarming caption that read, “Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day. 11.10.2024. Masaba & Satyadeep.” Recently, when Matara turned a year older, Masaba shared another picture of her and her baby's hands.

In the picture, Masaba can be seen wearing a gold bangle with Matara engraved on it. "3 months with my Matara 🌷The name embodies the divine feminine energies of 9 Hindu goddesses, celebrating their strength and wisdom. Also, the star of our eyes 💫 Happy Lohri!," she wrote in the caption.

About Masaba and Satyadeep

Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot in January 2023. Her wedding was attended by her mother, Neena Gupta, her father and former West Indies cricketer, Vivian Richards, and her stepfather, Vivek Mehra. During an interview with Twinkle Khanna on the Tweak India YouTube channel, Masaba opened up about her feelings growing up as a child of celebrity parents. She also mentioned a common misconception that she would inherit a substantial fortune from her father.

Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena. They wed in 2015 but parted ways in 2019. Satyadeep was earlier married to Aditi Rao Hydari, but the couple separated in 2013.

Masaba Gupta on the Work Front

Masaba Gupta was featured in the semi-fictionalized show Masaba Masaba, which showcases the life of fashion designer and actor Neena Gupta's daughter, Masaba, as she navigates her unique background, the diverse worlds of fashion and family, and her return to the dating scene. The show has two seasons available on Netflix.