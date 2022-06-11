Neetu Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dance on 'Juggjugg Jeeyo' song for Karan Johar

Neetu Kapoor shared the video on social media and wrote- "Karan this one s for You .. Friday night live with Ours Punjaban .."

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor is gearing to be back on the silver screen after a decade with 'Juggjugg Jeeyo', also starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. On her Instagram account, along with Manish Malhotra and her Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, she danced on the Punjabi number of the film and dedicated it to Karan Johar. Have a look:

Kapoor, who is making her comeback after the demise of her husband, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, got emotional during the trailer launch of her film 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' on Sunday. During an interactive session, Neetu said: "I cannot really be more thankful than Karan who motivated me, pushed me to take up the film and even though, during the filming, we went through a lot, finally we are here, the film is completed."



"I am sure wherever Chintuji is, watching the film and feeling very happy for us, for the film Raj (Mehta) has made. I wish he was here though. It is my comeback with a Hindi film and I am really emotional and excited at the same time," added the veteran actress.



In the film, the actress is playing the on-screen wife of Anil Kapoor and the on-screen mother of Varun Dhawan.



The makers started shooting the film last year, and the actress said why taking up the film was the best decision of her life.



"I was emotionally going through so much (referring to the demise of Rishi Kapoor, April 30, 2020), and somewhere the film helped me to come out of it. I thank Karan and Raj because their support was the most important element for me to face the camera again and try to act again. It was emotionally a hard time for me. Now the trailer is out. My son Ranbir hasn't watched the film but I am sure he is going to love it," shared Neetu.

