Neetu Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dance on 'Juggjugg Jeeyo' song for Karan Johar

Updated on: 11 June,2022 12:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Neetu Kapoor shared the video on social media and wrote- "Karan this one s for You .. Friday night live with Ours Punjaban .."

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Neetu Kapoor


Neetu Kapoor is gearing to be back on the silver screen after a decade with 'Juggjugg Jeeyo', also starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. On her Instagram account, along with Manish Malhotra and her Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, she danced on the Punjabi number of the film and dedicated it to Karan Johar. Have a look:


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)





