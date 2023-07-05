Breaking News
Neetu Kapoor posts throwback picture of Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, calls them 'Cuties'

Updated on: 05 July,2023 08:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Neetu took to Instagram Story and posted an old photo featuring little Karisma with her sister Kareena. It also features Nitasha Nanda and Nikhil Nanda

Neetu Kapoor posts throwback picture of Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, calls them 'Cuties'

Neetu Kapoor; (right) Kareena Kapoor Khan with Karisma Kapoor. Pics/Yogen Shah

Neetu Kapoor posts throwback picture of Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, calls them 'Cuties'
Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback picture of Kapoor sisters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.


Neetu took to Instagram Story and posted an old photo featuring little Karisma with her sister Kareena. It also features Nitasha Nanda and Nikhil Nanda.


She tagged them and wrote, "The cuties" with a red heart emoji.


Kareena reacted to the Story and reposted it on her Instagram Story with a double red heart emoji.

Kareena and Karisma is the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita and the granddaughter of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the great-granddaughter of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Late actor Rishi Kapoor, and Neetu are Kareena's Uncle and Aunt.

On the work front, Neetu was last seen in the film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani and the film received positive responses from the audience. She will be next seen in the film 'Letters To Mr Khanna' with Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

On the other hand, Kareena will be seen in 'The Crew'.Makers of the film also starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Dilji Dosanjh on Sunday announced the film's official release date. 'The Crew' is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

She will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in her kitty.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

neetu kapoor karisma kapoor Kareena Kapoor bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update bollywood

