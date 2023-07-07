Neetu Singh Birthday 2023: A look back at her first dance with late husband Rishi Kapoor

Taking a look at one of the many videos and pictures Neetu posts with and of her late husband, one that particularly pulls at everyone’s heartstrings, is the video of Neetu Kapoor dancing with Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor, the beloved veteran actress and matriarch of the Kapoor family, is celebrating her birthday today. As she turns another year older, fans and well-wishers from around the world are coming together to commemorate the special occasion. With an illustrious career spanning decades and an endearing presence on and off-screen, Neetu Kapoor continues to captivate audiences with her grace, talent, and enduring charm.

Neetu Kapoor was married to legend Rishi Kapoor. One of the biggest tragedies in Bollywood was actor Rishi Kapoor's passing. The veteran star left us for heavenly abode on April 30, 2022 after a two-year battle with leukemia. Rishi wasn't just a phenomenal actor but also a very lively and lovable human. As exhilarating as his on-screen persona, his real-life demeanour was just as entertaining. His death left his children - Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Ranbir Kapoor, and wife Neetu Kapoor bereaved.

Taking a look at one of the many videos and pictures Neetu posts with and of her late husband, one that particularly pulls at everyone’s heartstrings, is the video of Neetu Kapoor dancing with Rishi Kapoor in their song Shaam Suhani Aayi from their 1975 film Zinda Dil. This was the first time Neetu was sharing the stage with her future husband. "Our first dance (sic)", she captioned the video.

In her recent film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, where she starred alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor showcased her undeniable talent and delivered a brilliant portrayal of the character 'Geeta Saini.' Her performance in the movie further solidified her status as a versatile and skilled actress, leaving the audience in awe of her skills.

As we celebrate Neetu Kapoor's birthday, we acknowledge her incredible journey in the world of Indian cinema. Her illustrious career and the memorable characters she has brought to life continue to leave a lasting impact on the hearts of her fans. From her early days as a young actress to her enduring presence on the silver screen, Neetu Kapoor's talent, grace, and enduring charm have made her a beloved figure in the industry.