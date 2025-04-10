Breaking News
Mumbai: We are not kachra, say Deonar-Govandi residents
Mumbai: Lake levels at 32.85 per cent, evaporation threat real
Mumbai: After three years, Kalina-BKC road hurdle cleared
Mumbai: Bandra, Worli getting a facelift
Mumbai: Mangrove mafia in Andheri?
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Neha Dhupia joins hands with Assam Police for childrens safety on the internet

Neha Dhupia joins hands with Assam Police for children’s safety on the internet

Updated on: 10 April,2025 06:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Neha Dhupia teams up with Assam Police to dissuade parents from over-sharing about their children online, thus ensuring their safety

Neha Dhupia joins hands with Assam Police for children’s safety on the internet

Neha Dhupia

Listen to this article
Neha Dhupia joins hands with Assam Police for children’s safety on the internet
x
00:00

In 2023, Assam Police had launched Don’t Be A Sharent, a campaign to discourage parents from revealing too much information about their kids online as it puts them at risk. Now, Neha Dhupia, actor and mother of two, has teamed up with Assam Police and PIIR Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, to create awareness about children’s safety on the internet. Through the initiative, she aims to encourage families to be mindful of what they share on social media.  


The actor recently made an appearance at Infantia, India’s first national dialogue on children’s rights on the internet that was held in Guwahati, and spoke about the dangers of the digital age on impressionable minds. She tells mid-day, “As a mother, I understand the joy of sharing our children’s milestones online. But we must ask ourselves—how much is too much? #Don’tBeASharent is a powerful reminder to protect our children not just physically, but digitally too. Infantia brings together experts, policymakers, educators, law enforcement, and parents to address emerging challenges around digital childhoods.” She hopes to spread the good word through a series of awareness videos, public service announcements, and educational workshops across schools and community spaces.



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

neha dhupia bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK