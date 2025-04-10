Neha Dhupia teams up with Assam Police to dissuade parents from over-sharing about their children online, thus ensuring their safety

In 2023, Assam Police had launched Don’t Be A Sharent, a campaign to discourage parents from revealing too much information about their kids online as it puts them at risk. Now, Neha Dhupia, actor and mother of two, has teamed up with Assam Police and PIIR Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, to create awareness about children’s safety on the internet. Through the initiative, she aims to encourage families to be mindful of what they share on social media.

The actor recently made an appearance at Infantia, India’s first national dialogue on children’s rights on the internet that was held in Guwahati, and spoke about the dangers of the digital age on impressionable minds. She tells mid-day, “As a mother, I understand the joy of sharing our children’s milestones online. But we must ask ourselves—how much is too much? #Don’tBeASharent is a powerful reminder to protect our children not just physically, but digitally too. Infantia brings together experts, policymakers, educators, law enforcement, and parents to address emerging challenges around digital childhoods.” She hopes to spread the good word through a series of awareness videos, public service announcements, and educational workshops across schools and community spaces.