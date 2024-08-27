Angad Bedi dropped a romantic note for his wife Neha Dhupia who turned a year older today. He also shared a video from her birthday morning and it is too sweet

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia

Listen to this article Angad Bedi wakes up wife Neha Dhupia by singing 'Happy birthday', watch video x 00:00

Birthdays call for some extra treatment from your loved ones. Actor Angad Bedi did the same for his better half Neha Dhupia on her birthday. Angad took to Instagram and shared a series of beautiful pictures and a video from their Maldives diaries. The first picture captures Angad seen planting a kiss on Neha's forehead as they posed against the backdrop of the sea.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video shows Neha sleeping on the bed, hugging their son Guriq while Angad cutely in slow voice sings 'Happy Birthday Mrs. Bedi.' He gently wakes Neha up to her first birthday wish with a big smile.

Along with the post, he wrote, "Happy birthday to my wonderwoman.. to the mother of our beautiful children.. to the home-maker.. to the one who keeps it all together!!! To the most beautiful woman in the universe.. i love you.@nehadhupia."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANGAD BISHAN SINGH BEDI (@angadbedi)

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "Happy birthday!"

Malaika Arora commented, "Happy birthday neh."

When Neha sang for Angad on his birthday:

Seems like waking up each other with a birthday song seems to be the ritual the couple's home. Earlier this year, Neha had shared a video of her singing 'Happy Birthday' to Angad at midnight.

In the video recorded by her, she is seen going close to Angad with a Happy Birthday sign and singing the birthday song. However, Angad is not woken up by the singing and continues to sleep peacefully with his daughter Meher by his side. Sharing the video of the adorable midnight birthday wish, Neha Dhupia wrote, "The mandatory midnight wish … I love you soooo much that I did nt wake up !!!! Happy birthday my love, my life, my world @angadbedi. Also, our mehrunissa is @mehrdhupiabedi”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

About Neha and Angad:

Neha and Angad married in a private ceremony in Gurudwara in May 2018. The couple was blessed with their first daughter Mehr in November of the same year. They welcomed their second child Guriq in October 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha Dhupia recently added her 'tadka' in Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Bad Newz'.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film stars Ammy Virk, Triptii Dimri, and Neha Dhupia. The movie was released in theatres on July 19.