Netizens call Raveena Tandon 'great' as she rescues a blind puppy, watch video

Updated on: 12 December,2023 06:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Raveena Tandon adopts a cute blind puppy and shares a cute video of the same

In Pic: Raveena Tandon

Listen to this article
Raveena Tandon was one of the popular faces of Hindi cinema in the glorious '90s. Along with her remarkable versatility, she is also known for her dedication to charity work. Today, the actress took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming video.


The video features a blind dog that the actress has rescued. It captures the emotional bond between Raveena and the rescued puppy, affectionately named Puchki, as she brings the furry friend into her home.


While dropping the video, she penned a long note. The actress wrote, “#some stories of rescues and survival ,are so gratifying , puchkisstory #puchki to #Zoe . Good luck Zoe , my miracle baby. When i found her in a sewer in Manali , half dead , malnourished ,blind dehydrated and had diarrhoea, fleas and skin infection , we didn’t know this little fighter would survive or not. But she proved all of us wrong, her transformation was miraculous . And now with a loving family in Delhi, she is quite the gundi! Happily ensconced in her delhi home ! Thank you @currypuccasharma for giving puchki a loving home #adoptdontshop”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

As soon as Raveena dropped teh video, fans started reacting to it. Several Instagram users praised the ‘Tip Rip Barsa Pani’ girl for her kind gesture. A fan wrote, “Great to see that mam u r such a person mam heart fully thanking you  mam  so inspirion for so many people I am so happy that I am u r fan”. Another fan shared, “Raveena Tandon have a wonderful and blessed Tuesday u look lovely and great in this outfit and video.u are my favourite celebrity.” “Areee mem AAP bahuttt achhhhi ho,” commented a third fan.

For the unversed, the vivacious actress made her acting debut at the young age of 19 with the hit film 'Patthar Ke Phool.' The film was directed by Anant Balani and starred Salman Khan opposite Raveena. She then appeared in a couple of films that saw moderate success. In 1993, she also starred in her Telugu cinema debut, 'Bangaru Bullodu,' which was recorded as a hit at the box office.

