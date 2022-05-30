Netizens find coincidence between Sidhu Moose Wala's murder date, his top song '295'

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 May,2022 12:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Last year, he unveiled his track '295', which expressed his opinion on section 295 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) -- "Injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class"

Sidhu Moose Wala/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account


From starting his singing career with the duet song 'G Wagon' to tasting fame with the hit 2017 song 'So High', singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on Sunday, had carved a niche for himself with his controversial lyrical style in a relatively shorter span.

Last year, he unveiled his track '295', which expressed his opinion on section 295 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) -- "Injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class".




"Dharman de naam te debate milugi. Sach bolega taan milu 295 Je karega tarakki putt hate milugi. (Debates on religion will end up your day. Speak the truth you get 295. Successful ones have hate on their way)," the song's lyrics read.


