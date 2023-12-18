Malaika Arora has captured the attention of netizens with her sweet and heartwarming gesture

In Pic: Malaika Arora (Pic/Viral Bhayani)

Listen to this article Netizens heap praises on Malaika Arora because of this kind gesture, watch video x 00:00

Malaika Arora is one of the leading ladies in Bollywood, currently serving as a judge on Jhalak Dikhla Ja. Malaika has captured the attention of netizens with her sweet and heartwarming gesture. The actress was spotted on the sets of the dance show, where she posed with a specially-abled fan, and this gesture of hers is winning hearts.

A paparazzo account shared a video on its Instagram account, showcasing the actress dressed in a stunning red saree while posing with the differently-abled fan. Malaika chose a red saree paired with a matching sequin blouse. The actress styled her hair in soft curls and added a stunning necklace to complete her look.

As soon as the video was uploaded to the social media account, fans started showering the actress with love. One fan wrote, “She's really good and kind one God bless you malaika ji”. While another user wrote, “Dil jet lea malika ne to... shilpa ji to bhut acha behave kea”. A third user commented, “Tussi but good kita come so I am very happy god bless you madam” while others dropped heart and fire emojis.

Malaika recently made headlines after she opened up about rumours of her break-up with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Malaika Arora, in a recent interview, stated that the intense scrutiny was just a downside of being a public figure but she has chosen to make peace with it.

In a conversation with the Times of India, Malaika Arora made it clear that there is always a price to be paid for being in the public eye. She said, “I believe that if you are not able to deal with the good and bad, then you are in the wrong profession,” She further added that while she enjoys the perks of her fame, she has learned to ‘handle the bad as well’

Malaika Arora had previously said on her reality show ‘Moving in with Malaika’, that she’s a “hardcore romantic” and “Just because I have been through a divorce or something, I am not bitter. I have a lot to feel and I think I have a better person in a relationship. Whatever choices or decisions I made, I made purely and at the end of the day, this man in my life makes me happy. Whatever else the world says, whatever they feel, I don’t care.”