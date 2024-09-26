Breaking News
Mumbai rain updates: Red alert for city, holiday declared
Worli hit-and-run case: ‘We have lost faith in cops’
Badlapur encounter: ‘Why was he shot in the head?’
Mumbai: Coldplay concert ticket fiasco reaches EOW
Mumbai: Railway stalls shifted to ease crowding
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > New lady superstar and next Ranveer Singh Netizens react to Alia Bhatt and Vedang Rainas Jigra trailer

'New lady superstar and next Ranveer Singh': Netizens react to Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's Jigra trailer

Updated on: 26 September,2024 03:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In the trailer, Alia Bhatt takes on the role of Satya, a fiercely devoted sister who is determined to rescue her brother, Ankur, played by Vedang Raina

'New lady superstar and next Ranveer Singh': Netizens react to Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's Jigra trailer

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina

Listen to this article
'New lady superstar and next Ranveer Singh': Netizens react to Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's Jigra trailer
x
00:00

The highly anticipated trailer for the film 'Jigra', directed by Vasan Bala, was unveiled on Thursday, much to the excitement of fans.


Starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, the film is set to be an action-packed narrative centred around a prison break, showcasing the lengths a sister will go to protect her brother. Alia Bhatt announced the trailer's launch with a post on Instagram saying, "All set? #JIGRA THEATRICAL TRAILER OUT NOW! See you in cinemas on October 11."


Jigra Trailer: Netzines react to Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina


In the trailer, Alia Bhatt takes on the role of Satya, a fiercely devoted sister who is determined to rescue her brother, Ankur, played by Vedang Raina. As the trailer unfolds, Alia's character embodies resilience and strength. One standout moment comes when her character declares, "Maine kabhi nhi kaha, main sahi insaan hu. Main sirf, Ankur ki behen hu."

The film marks Vedang Raina's second appearance on screen, following his debut in 'The Archies' last year.

Let's take a look at what netizens are saying about the much-anticipated trailer:

On Reddit, one user said, "For once a trailer which doesn't show full concept of the movie 😭🤣 And dam, that 1st shot of VEDANG... He looks like RANVEER. I kinda liked how alia's character is not a badass but also brave enough as per the storyline. Excited to watch this in theatre (sic.)"

Another netizen wrote, "Am I the only one who actually liked it, this trailer doesn’t seem depressing like the teaser which is quite a positive sign for me. Also seems like something fresh after a while. Alia’s acting is like fine, but Vedang in his few glimpses shows some promise, hope he does well! (sic.)"

"I lovedddd it. It seems really fresh, different and interesting. Finally something that STANDS OUT. And the aesthetics and the cinematography 🤌🏻. The bond bw alia and vedang’s characters seems so powerful and intense. I think it’s safe to say it will be a good movie since the cast>>> and the premise>>> everyone’s gonna act to the T. Really looking forward to it!! (sic.)" Said another.

'Jigra' also features a captivating soundtrack, including the popular track 'Chal Kudiye,' reuniting Alia Bhatt with Diljit Dosanjh. A recreated version of the classic song 'Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka' is also included in the teaser, showcasing Vedang Raina's vocal talent.

Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, 'Jigra' is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala. The film is set to hit theatres on October 11, 2024.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

alia bhatt Jigra bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK