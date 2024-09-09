As DeeVeer has welcomed a cute little princess, netizens have taken on the duty of suggesting unique names for the couple's little one

In Pic: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Listen to this article Ridhee, Ravika, or Rama: Which one will DeepVeer choose? Netizens suggest names for baby girl x 00:00

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are on cloud nine as the couple welcomed their first baby, Ravika. This news has made the internet jump for joy. Congratulations are in order for the couple as they embrace a new chapter in their life. Now, as DeeVeer has welcomed a cute little princess, netizens have taken on the duty to suggest unique names for the couple's little one.

As soon as the couple dropped the happy news of welcoming a girl child, fans started suggesting unique names they could consider. One user shared, “I want them to name her ‘Ridhee’. It has दी of Deepika, र of Ranveer, and it's related to Siddhivinayak Ganpati Ji." “A wise suggestion to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to keep their daughter’s name Padmavati or Rama, as according to Kalki Purana Lord Kali will marry these two princesses, and Deepika was phenomenal in Kalki AD 2898,” another user commented. While many users suggested that the couple should name their little princess 'Ravika.'

Blessings for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's baby girl

After the couple officially announced that they had welcomed a baby girl, their friends from the industry started dropping congratulatory messages. Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is a close friend of Ranveer and Deepika, wrote: “Laxmi aayi hai! The queen is here.” Deepika’s "Gehraiyaan" co-star wrote: “Baby girl! Congratulations.” Saif Ali Khan’s son and Sara Ali Khan’s brother, Ibrahim, penned: “Congratulations.” Actor and comedian Sunil Grover said, “Badhai ho!! Best.” “Congratulations, welcome to the best club!” shared Mira Rajput.

Social media sensation and bestie of B-Townies, Orry, said: “Biggest biggest.” Kareena Kapoor dropped a wish from both her and Saif, stating, “Congratulations mommy and daddy from Saifu and Beboo… God bless the little angel.” Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations,” while others dropped heart emojis.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome a baby girl

Earlier reports had indicated that the Bollywood actors were expected to welcome their child on September 28, but the joyous day arrived a bit earlier. When the couple’s car was spotted arriving at H.N. Reliance Hospital, excitement and curiosity soared. The news was first shared by the paparazzi, who were outside the hospital waiting for the good news. The little one has arrived during the auspicious season of Ganesh Chaturthi. Hours after the reports of Deepika Padukone becoming a mom to a baby girl came out, the couple officially posted on their Instagram and confirmed the news.