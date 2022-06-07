'Never did I imagine Ranjha will land me my first IIFA', writes singer and composer Jasleen Royal

Breaking News
Updated on: 07 June,2022 09:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Jasleen, who is elated about the achievement, took it to her Instagram account and shared a heartfelt gratitude note for the same

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Jasleen Royal


Singer and composer Jasleen Royal has won her first IIFA award for the song 'Ranjha' from 'Shershaah' and she shared a note on Instagram along with two pictures. She wrote- "Hello @iifa. #Ranjha - A tune in my mind, to a song loved by so many. Never did I imagine it will also be the song that will land me my first iifa that too shared with @arrahman sir! I am going to hold on to it for a while! Congratulations to all the winners and the entire team of Shershaah! Thank you @azeemdayani and @sidmalhotra for believing in the song more than I did. Thank you @karanjohar for the opportunity."


 
 
 
 
 
