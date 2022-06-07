'Never did I imagine Ranjha will land me my first IIFA', writes singer and composer Jasleen Royal

Singer and composer Jasleen Royal has won her first IIFA award for the song 'Ranjha' from 'Shershaah' and she shared a note on Instagram along with two pictures. She wrote- "Hello @iifa. #Ranjha - A tune in my mind, to a song loved by so many. Never did I imagine it will also be the song that will land me my first iifa that too shared with @arrahman sir! I am going to hold on to it for a while! Congratulations to all the winners and the entire team of Shershaah! Thank you @azeemdayani and @sidmalhotra for believing in the song more than I did. Thank you @karanjohar for the opportunity."

Jasleen, who is elated about the achievement, took it to her Instagram account and shared a heartfelt gratitude note for the same

Recently, the singer spoke about the demise of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on May 29. Moose Wala's death on Sunday sent shock waves in the entertainment industry and left his fans devastated.

“We interacted a few times. I found him humble and polite. I was hoping otherwise, giving the amount of success he had already seen. I’m extremely shocked and at a complete loss of words. It’s heartbreaking and scary. No one deserves this. I’m still trying to wrap my head around it. Can’t stop thinking about his family. Wish this was untrue,” said Jasleen.

While remembering his work, Jasleen added, “I loved his music and I think he had a unique style, which really got everyone’s attention and made him so popular. He was a fabulous musician and lyricist. He had a diverse range; he wrote soft ballads too. I loved ‘Old skool’ and ‘Akhiyan.’"