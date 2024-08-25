Breaking News
'Never sit with her': Farah Khan reveals Shilpa Shetty's flight hijinks

Updated on: 25 August,2024 06:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Then, the choreographer tried ordering some food from the menu, Shilpa's expression was not to be missed

Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Pic/Shadab Khan

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Saturday shared a glimpse from her Jaipur diaries. Shilpa kicked off her Jaipur trip with visit to Hawa Mahal.


She shared the picture of Hawa Mahal on her Instagram story with hashtag Jaipur diaries. On Friday, the filmmaker Farah Khan delighted fans with playful video with fitness icon Shilpa Shetty.



Farah took to Instagram and treated fans with a new fun video. The video captures Farah sitting on a plane with Shilpa. When a cabin crew member offered a drink to Farah and she proceeded to take it, health-conscious Shilpa turned towards her and signalled no with her finger.


Sharing the video, she wrote, "Never sit with Shilpa Shetty on a flight!! U won't get to eat anything n u STILL WON'T look like her."

On the professional front, Shilpa was last seen in the web series Indian Police Force. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the series also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. The show premiered earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Shilpa will next appear in the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil. The film also stars Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi in lead roles.

Directed by Prem, 'KD-The Devil', the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is a period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore. Shilpa was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi

