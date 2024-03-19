New bride Kriti Kharbanda prepares halwa in her 'pehli rasoi', gets it approved by hubby Pulkit Samrat's 'dadi'

Post her dreamy wedding, Kriti Kharbanda shares glimpses of her "pehli rasoi" where she cooked delicious looking halwa

Kriti Kharbanda

Actor Kriti Kharbanda, who got hitched with Pulkit Samrat earlier this month in the presence of their family and close friends has now shared glimpses of her 'pehli rasoi' after a grand 'griha pravesh' ceremony.

New bride Kriti Kharbanda prepares halwa

In her Instagram stories, Kriti posted several pictures in which she can be seen garnishing a sweet prepared by her with dry fruits. Kriti also posted a picture of the dessert prepared by her.

She captioned it "Meri pehli rasoi". In another picture, she said that the halwa was "approved by dadi".

New bride Kriti Kharbanda prepares halwa, take a look:

About Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda dreamy wedding

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are now married. Pulkit and Kriti, who have been dating each other for a couple of years now, tied the knot at the ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Haryana, amidst the Aravalli range. Both Pulkit and Kriti were born in Delhi, and since their families reside in the NCR region, it is clear why the couple opted for this venue.

On 16 March, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda shared the first pictures from their dreamy wedding in a joint post, and we can’t get over it. In the pics, Kriti was seen wearing a stunning pink lehenga. While groom Pulkit complemented his now-wife in a stunning pastle green sherwani. Pulkit’s look stands out to us as his sherwani has the Gayatri mantra written all over it.

While dropping these pics, the couple wrote, “From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!”

Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films like 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Taish', and 'Pagalpanti'. Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira. The speculations around Pulkit and Kriti's wedding surfaced after the duo on Valentine's Day shared similar pictures of themselves from their romantic vacation. It's their captions that hinted that they will get married in March. "Let's March together, hand in hand #happyvalentinesday," Kriti wrote on Instagram, adding a picture of herself with Pulkit.

