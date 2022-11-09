New ‘nana, nani’ Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan chilling at park

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and veteran actress Soni Razdan are super happy to explore new chapter of their lives as "nana" and "nani"

Official Instagram Account of Soni Razdan

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and veteran actress Soni Razdan are super happy to explore new chapter of their lives as "nana" and "nani". The two became grandparents to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter on November 6. Expressing happiness, Soni took to Instagram and wrote," Oh happy day! So much gratitude to life for this amazing wonderful blessing of a gift. Thank you all for your wishes of love. Our collective cup runneth over."

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor extend warm birthday wishes to Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor



And now on Wednesday, Soni shared a picture of herself with husband Mahesh Bhatt chilling at the NanaNani park in Mumbai. More than the image, it's her caption that won everyone's hearts.



"Nana Nani in the NanaNani park," she captioned the post. Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April after dating for almost five years. They began dating while working together in the film Brahmastra, which released in September. Earlier in June, Alia caught everyone by surprise when she announced her pregnancy.

Also Read: Sayantani Ghosh makes her audio debut with 'Shraapit'



On November 6, Alia announced the arrival of her daughter through an Instagram post. She shared a note which read, "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed parents! Love, love, love, Alia and Ranbir."