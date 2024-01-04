Newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare drop their first selfie post marriage

A day after their marriage on December 3, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare dropped their first post-marriage selfie on Instagram

Pic courtesy/ Ira Khan's Instagram account

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan who got married a day ago shared a picture of herself with hubby Nupur Shikhare on Thursday. She took to Instagram stories to share a fresh morning selfie with Nupur. What caught the eye of social media users is Ira's 'Bride to be' headband, which she kept flaunting from the day of her wedding.

In the image she dropped today, she slashed 'to be' with just the 'bride' lettering getting visible. Ira can be seen in a white furry sweater. Ira Khan got married to her longtime beau, Nupur Shikhare, at Taj Lands End in Mumbai on Wednesday. Ira looked gorgeous in a deep-cut choli with pink and green-coloured dhoti pants. She elevated her wedding look with a stunning silver dupatta placed over her head. Nupur was seen in a blue bandhgala suit.

Nupur jogged from his house to the venue dressed in a black vest and white shorts. The couple's family also marked their presence in front of the papparazzi and posed for family-jam pictures. Aamir opted for a cream-coloured sherwani and a pink turban. Aamir's first wife, Reena Dutta, his ex-wife, Kiran Rao and his sons, Junaid Khan and Azad, also posed for family pictures.

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo had an engagement party in November last year. Also, a grand wedding function has been planned in Udaipur on January 8. The couple, along with their families, will head to Udaipur soon.

