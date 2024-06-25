Breaking News
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: IPS officer Quaiser Khalid suspended
Pune car crash: Bombay HC orders to release juvenile from observation home
Mumbai: Body of doc found hanging from fan in family friend's flat
Mumbai: Rs 3 crore fine for fruit market on playground
Mumbai: Mandal demands that Sion bridge be opened for Ganesh processions
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Nikhil Chinapa to DJ Yogii 5 Indian DJs that are making the nation groove to their beats

Nikhil Chinapa to DJ Yogii- 5 Indian DJs that are making the nation groove to their beats!

Updated on: 25 June,2024 08:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Nikhil Chinapa to DJ Yogii, here are five such artists who are making the nation dance to their tunes.

Nikhil Chinapa to DJ Yogii- 5 Indian DJs that are making the nation groove to their beats!

Indian DJs that are making us dance

Listen to this article
Nikhil Chinapa to DJ Yogii- 5 Indian DJs that are making the nation groove to their beats!
x
00:00

Making thousands of people groove to your beats while having the time of their lives isn’t an easy task to achieve, but that’s what DJs do. In a country like India, where people have such diverse tastes in music, some DJs have made EDM the life of the party. Here are five such artists who are making the nation dance to their tunes.


Nucleya


Udyan Sagar, aka Nucleya, has redefined the DJ scene in India with his beats and tracks. Who can forget his albums "Raja Baja" and "Bass Rani," and the oh-so-popular rendition of "Laung Gwacha?" From private gigs at farmhouses to sold-out crowds in the thousands, the energy in his performance never dips, making him one of the most renowned DJs in India.


DJ Chetas

Ranking amongst the Top 50 DJs in the world as per DJ Mag’s list, DJ Chetas is one of the most well-known names in the industry. He has given his own unique touch to Bollywood music, making mashups the new cool, and enjoys a huge fanbase across the nation. He was even the official DJ for Kolkata Knight Riders, appointed by Shah Rukh Khan.

DJ Yogii

A rising name in the world of DJing, DJ Yogii has amassed a huge following with his mashups and EDM recreations of popular tracks like "Tera Ban Jaunga," "Proper Patola," and more. He has become the go-to DJ at Bollywood parties and knows how to make celebrities dance to his beats. He has over 20 million streams and over 7 million listeners on Spotify.

DJ Zaeden

Sahil Sharma, aka Zaeden, is known as the Martin Garrix of India, and his experimental music has found a loyal and huge audience across the nation. Not just in the country, but he has also played at clubs overseas, and in 2014, he became the first Indian artist to be signed by the world’s biggest dance music label, Music All-Star Publishing by Spinnin’ Records. He has done over 350 shows across the globe, including major festivals like Tomorrowland and Sunburn.

Nikhil Chinapa

Known for being a VJ and a part of reality shows, Nikhil Chinapa is actually one of the first people to bring electronic music to the nation. He is a man donning many hats, but behind a console, he is just crazy magic. He runs his own company, Submerge Music, which gets the best DJs from around the world to India.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bollywood Entertainment Top Stories Music Bollywood Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK