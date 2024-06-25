Nikhil Chinapa to DJ Yogii, here are five such artists who are making the nation dance to their tunes.

Nikhil Chinapa to DJ Yogii- 5 Indian DJs that are making the nation groove to their beats!

Making thousands of people groove to your beats while having the time of their lives isn’t an easy task to achieve, but that’s what DJs do. In a country like India, where people have such diverse tastes in music, some DJs have made EDM the life of the party. Here are five such artists who are making the nation dance to their tunes.

Nucleya

Udyan Sagar, aka Nucleya, has redefined the DJ scene in India with his beats and tracks. Who can forget his albums "Raja Baja" and "Bass Rani," and the oh-so-popular rendition of "Laung Gwacha?" From private gigs at farmhouses to sold-out crowds in the thousands, the energy in his performance never dips, making him one of the most renowned DJs in India.

DJ Chetas

Ranking amongst the Top 50 DJs in the world as per DJ Mag’s list, DJ Chetas is one of the most well-known names in the industry. He has given his own unique touch to Bollywood music, making mashups the new cool, and enjoys a huge fanbase across the nation. He was even the official DJ for Kolkata Knight Riders, appointed by Shah Rukh Khan.

DJ Yogii

A rising name in the world of DJing, DJ Yogii has amassed a huge following with his mashups and EDM recreations of popular tracks like "Tera Ban Jaunga," "Proper Patola," and more. He has become the go-to DJ at Bollywood parties and knows how to make celebrities dance to his beats. He has over 20 million streams and over 7 million listeners on Spotify.

DJ Zaeden

Sahil Sharma, aka Zaeden, is known as the Martin Garrix of India, and his experimental music has found a loyal and huge audience across the nation. Not just in the country, but he has also played at clubs overseas, and in 2014, he became the first Indian artist to be signed by the world’s biggest dance music label, Music All-Star Publishing by Spinnin’ Records. He has done over 350 shows across the globe, including major festivals like Tomorrowland and Sunburn.

Nikhil Chinapa

Known for being a VJ and a part of reality shows, Nikhil Chinapa is actually one of the first people to bring electronic music to the nation. He is a man donning many hats, but behind a console, he is just crazy magic. He runs his own company, Submerge Music, which gets the best DJs from around the world to India.