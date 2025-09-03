Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap penned a note urging audiences to support his upcoming film Nishaanchi. She highlighted how impactful films like Masaan, Udaan and Lootera struggled at the box office despite later becoming cult classics

Nishaanchi is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year, directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap . The film introduces Aaishvary Thackeray in his debut role, opposite Vedika Pinto. The film’s trailer, unveiled today, has been trending everywhere and sparked widespread discussion. Amid the excitement, Anurag’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note about the importance of supporting meaningful cinema.

Nishaanchi is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year, directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The film introduces Aaishvary Thackeray in his debut role, opposite Vedika Pinto. The film’s trailer, unveiled today, has been trending everywhere and sparked widespread discussion. Amid the excitement, Anurag’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note about the importance of supporting meaningful cinema.

Aaliyah Kashyap calls out lack of support for Nishaanchi

She voiced her concern over how impactful films often struggle during their theatrical run, only to be recognised later as cult classics. Referring to examples like Masaan, Udaan, and Dhadak 2, she urged audiences to show up for Nishaanchi.

Aaliyah took to her Instagram and wrote, “It’s honestly so frustrating to see people CONSTANTLY say they want “good cinema" but when good films actually release, hardly anyone goes to the theatre. This has been seen with so many films recently like Dhadak 2. And then years later they suddenly become “cult classics" or “hidden gems." My dad anuragkashyap 10 new film Nishaanchi comes out on September 19th, and I’ve seen firsthand the amount of love, work, and heart everyone involved has poured into it. If we really want good, impactful and meaningful cinema, we can’t just appreciate it in hindsight. Great cinema doesn’t get better with time, it deserves to be seen NOW."

In another story she wrote, “And honestly this isn’t something that’s new or just happening now. Some of the most amazing and critically acclaimed Bollywood films (Udaan, Lootera, Lunchbox, Masaan, October etc.) struggled at the box office when they were released. They don’t get that support when it actually matters and when audiences don’t show up, it makes it that much harder for more films like that to get made."

Ahaan Panday praises Nishaanchi trailer

After Aaliyah wrote this note, Saiyaara actor heaped praise on Aaishvary for his performance. He wrote, “Triple trouble. Anurag sir, thank you for beating on through everything and marvelling each and every time, thank you for keeping your unique flavour of cinema alive. Vedika, you grow and shine more and more each time you’re on screen. And Ash, I love you brother, I know how much you’ve put into this, and into your art. I’m saying it now; before everybody else, you’re timeless, and you’re going to be loved — for the ages. Happy for you, but even happier for mom, I know how much she’s prayed for this day.”

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film also stars Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in significant roles. It is all set to release in theatres on September 19.