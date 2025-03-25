He spoke with film trade pandit Komal Nahta on his podcast ‘Game Changers’, and revealed how he and Vikas Bahl wrote the script of ‘Chillar Party’ for fun

Nitesh Tiwari. Pic/Yogen Shah

National Award-winning filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who is known for ‘Dangal’, and ‘Chillar Party’, has shared that making ‘Chillar Party’ was not on his mind for the longest time.

The director recently spoke about the unsettling fear of not having a big budget nor a hero in ‘Chillar Party’.

He spoke with film trade pandit Komal Nahta on his podcast ‘Game Changers’, and revealed how he and Vikas Bahl wrote the script of ‘Chillar Party’ for fun.

He said, "That fear never came because we never wanted to direct ‘Chillar Party’. When Vikas and I started writing Chillar Party, it was just for fun. I was working in my advertising job, and Vikas was doing his job. So, just for fun, we started writing on weekends, and while writing, it turned out well, we had a lot of fun”.

He further mentioned how the film wasn’t approved by directors, adding, “We took it to 7-8 directors, traveled a lot, and no one wanted to make it. There were 10 kids, and 1 dog, because many directors didn't want to make a film without a Hero. They thought it would become upscale, that this person only makes children's films. So we shelved it”.

Nitesh added how he finally decided to direct the film, saying, “Vikas asked me if I would direct it. I said, 'No mad dog has bitten me. I have a good advertising career, I have no experience in direction.' But he kept insisting and said, 'I will also jump in to convince you, we will work together. Either we do it or forget about the film’”.

“So I thought that a film is coming my way, such a big opportunity is coming my way, if the direction didn't work, I still have engineering. Let's try it once, if not direction, then there's writing”, he added.

