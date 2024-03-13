Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has crucial films lined up in his kitty. As per a source, he has already started shooting one of his projects

Nitesh Tiwari. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Nitesh Tiwari starts shooting of his next project x 00:00

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari has crucial films lined up in his kitty. As per a source, he has already started shooting one of his projects.

"Nitesh Tiwari has started working on his next project. The film filmmaker will be coming up with an interesting story and will be a grand venture. Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming project promises to be a grand and captivating narrative. The acclaimed director, whose track record includes delivering record-breaking hits, has initiated the groundwork for another masterpiece. Apart from this, the filmmaker also has an interesting lineup of films for all to look forward to in the coming year," the source said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nitesh Tiwari is best known for directing Aamir Khan-starrer 'Dangal' and late Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Chhichhore'. Last year, he helmed 'Bawal', which starred Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. He is yet to announce his upcoming projects officially.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever