‘No Entry’ 2: Manushi Chhillar to join cast along with Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon?

Manushi Chhillar is set to add yet another feather to her cap. After exploring actioners such as ‘Operation Valentine’ and ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and period-drama ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, Manushi is reportedly set to star in a comedy film. As per reports, 'Manushi Chhillar', along with Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, will join the esteemed star cast of ‘No Entry Mein Entry’, which is the sequel of the 2005 film 'No Entry'.

Sources reveal Manushi will share the screen space with Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, who have joined the sequel as the lead. The project, which was announced earlier this year, will not only mark Manushi’s first on-screen appearance with Kriti and Shraddha, but it is also the first time when the actress will be seen pairing up with Arjun, Varun and Diljit. If rumours are to be believed, Manushi, Kriti and Shraddha will have pivotal roles in the film.

The first part titled 'No Entry' was released in 2005. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan. It was the highest-grossing film of the year and earned a spot in the cult comedy space in Bollywood.

We hear the second part will be a case of double trouble—Dhawan, Arjun and Dosanjh will be seen in double roles, which will be the source of confusion and comedy in the narrative.Producer Boney Kapoor and the director had finalised No Entry Mein Entry’s script as early as 2019. However, over the past five years, the two were unable to get the comedy off the ground due to casting and date issues. A source close to the project reveals, “Earlier, there was talk of Salman, Fardeen and Anil doing the sequel. While that did not materialise, they have now been replaced by Arjun, Varun and Diljit. The trio will step into the roles played by the original stars in the 2005 film that revolved around three philandering men, but it will be an entirely new setting and fresh dynamics. The double roles and mix-ups will add to the film’s humour. Varun, Arjun and Diljit loved the script, and are eager to explore their on-screen camaraderie.”

Manushi Chhillar who made her debut with a period drama is currently exploring herself as an actress by choosing scripts of different genres. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is set to hit the theatres on April 10. Post the release of the actioner, Chhillar will be seen in John Abraham-starrer ’Tehraan’.

Meanwhile, Kriti is enjoying the success of her latest release ‘Crew’, while Shraddha is gearing up for the release of ’Stree 2’.