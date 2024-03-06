Breaking News
Nora Fatehi has fear of rats, recollects harrowing experience on train

Updated on: 06 March,2024 07:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Nora Fatehi narrates about a funny rat experience that she encountered while being on a train to Goa on the trailer launch of her upcoming film 'Madgaon Express'

Nora Fatehi. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actress Nora Fatehi, who is one of the best dancing divas of Bollywood, has a fear of rats. The actress recollected an incident while she was on a train to Goa with her friends and encountered a rat in her coach.


On Tuesday, the actress spoke with the media at the trailer launch of her upcoming film 'Madgaon Express'. She plays the female lead in the film which marks the directorial debut of actor Kunal Kemmu.


The actress was asked about a memory from her Goa trip during her interaction with the media.


The actress narrated the incident in great detail as she told the media: "This incident happened seven years ago. I went on a trip to Goa with my friends on the train. I was the only local person from Mumbai, so I was at the helm of affairs of the trip knowing it all. While I was talking to my friends in the coach suddenly, I saw a rat. And let me tell you, I have a fear of rats."

She further mentioned: "I screamed so hard and started running. But where would you run off in a train? You can't jump off the train. I spent my time hanging by the door of the coach till the situation was sorted."

'Madgaon Express', which film marks actor Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut is produced by Excel Entertainment. The film is set to debut in theatres on March 22.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

