Entertainment News > Bollywood News
Nora Fatehi joins cast of Kunal Kemmu's directorial venture 'Madgaon Express'

03 March,2024 07:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Nora Fatehi joins the cast of 'Madgaon Express,' which is the directorial debut of Kual Kemmu and also stars Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles

Nora Fatehi. Pic/Yogen Shah

Dancer-actor Nora Fatehi has boarded Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut film "Madgaon Express", the makers said on Saturday. Production banner Excel Entertainment announced the news of Fatehi's casting and also unveiled her first look from the film on Instagram.


"Sabke hai glamour ke sapne, par iss baar, lag gaye apne... #MadgaonExpress trailer out on 5th March," the post read.


"Madgaon Express" is a comedy which follows the journey of three childhood friends " played by Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary " who embark on a trip to Goa that goes completely off-track.


Kemmu, whose acting credits include "Kalyug", the "Golmaal" franchise, "Go Goa Gone" and "Lootcase", has also written the script of the upcoming film.
"Madgaon Express" is set for a theatrical release on March 22.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

