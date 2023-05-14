Nora Fatehi joins 'Calm Down' singer Rema on stage; makes him dance to 'Naach Meri Rani'

Breaking News
Updated on: 14 May,2023 12:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Nora Fatehi joined Rema on stage on Saturday night during his concert in Mumbai

Rema with Nora Fatehi. Pic/PR

On a hot summer night in Mumbai, 'Calm Down' singer Rema charged up the audience with his electrifying performance on Saturday. The 23-year-old Nigerian singer gave an infectious performance and had the crowd singing along with him. 


The singer came on stage to perform at an open-air stadium at around 10 pm. The performance went on till midnight. Videos and pictures of his performance soon went viral on social media. Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi not only attended the concert but joined Rema on stage and made him dance to the beats of her hit song 'Naach Meri Rani'. The widely popular single is sung by Guru Randhawa and featured Nora Fatehi's killer dance moves in the music video.



 
 
 
 
 
Also Read: ‘Calm Down’ singer Rema: Mumbai feels like home because back home we are big on culture

Nigerian singer Rema aka Divine Ikubor, who shot to fame with the 2020 track  Dumebi, came to India for three-city tour. The tour, titled Rema Calm Down India Tour, is part of the artiste’s Rave & Roses world tour and was kicked off in New Delhi on May 12, followed by Mumbai on May 13, and subsequently, Hyderabad. 

