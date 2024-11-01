Nora Fatehi recently revealed that she first said no to the song 'Dilbar' after seeing her costume in the song. She revealed that she wanted to focus to be on choreography and not skin reveal

Actress Nora Fatehi is known for her stellar dance moves. Time and again, she has featured in memorable dance numbers on the big screen. The Canadian dancer-actor recently revealed that she initially said no to being art if the hit song 'Dilbar'. The song was a remake of an old Hindi song of the same-titled but this time around it became popular for Nora's perfect moves. She revealed that she 'put her foot down' upon seeing her tiny blouse as part of the costume for the song.

Nora Fatehi did not want to be oversexualised

Nora was in conversation at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 where she explained in detail why she did not want to be a part of the song from the John Abraham-starrer 'Satyameva Jayate'. "When I sat with those filmmakers, the first thing I said is, ‘Look, we can make this into an item song and we can just look hot and sexy and end of story, or we could change the game and make this more into a dance-oriented visual, a dance-oriented experience where people don’t have to be uncomfortable to watch it with their families and kids. They can watch it and be like, ‘Oh, what dance style is this?’, ‘Look at the hook step, that’s crazy, I want to try it’. Most girls who appeared in such songs kind of want to show a bit of skin and then boom, the song is still going to be a hit.”

“You don’t really need to push yourself with the choreography, but I had that requirement that it has to be heavy on choreography. When they brought me the blouse, it was too tiny, and I had to put my foot down. I said, ‘Guys, I cannot wear this. Don’t oversexualise me. I get it, it’s a sexy song, we are all inherently sexy, but we don’t have to be vulgar about it’. In the morning, when we were about to shoot the song they had to make a new blouse,” she said, adding, “They had to reconstruct the new blouse that made me comfortable. To some people, it still looks over sexy maybe, but for me, it was whatever I was comfortable with compared to what they were going to give me.”

Nora Fatehi's work front

Nora was last seen playing a pivotal role in Kunal Kemmu's debut directorial Madgaon Express. She was seen alongside actors Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Divyenndu. She is currently looking forward to the release of her Telugu debut 'Matka'. The film also stars Varun Tej and Meenakshi Chaudhary