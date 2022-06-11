Nushrratt Bharuccha: Need to break the taboo around condoms

Nushrratt, who plays a condom saleswoman in Janhit Mein Jaari, on how it’s important to give out message of safe sex to people

A still from the film

Nushrratt Bharuccha's recent release Janhit Mein Jaari sees her as a small-town woman who sells condoms for a living despite societal resistance. With the social comedy, director Jai Basantu Singh hopes to remove the hesitance around condom use. Bharuccha says she didn’t think twice before diving into the film’s world, eager to take the subject to people. “I never thought whether other actors would hesitate [to take on the role]. I don’t think about the taboos around the subject, I just go ahead and do it. We need to break the taboo around condoms. That was what the team pushed for,” states the actor.

Pic/Instagram

Janhit Mein Jaari is not the first Hindi film in recent times to tackle the issue head-on. Where Aparshakti Khurana’s Helmet (2021) highlighted the importance of safe sex, the upcoming Chhhatriwali has a similar theme, with Rakul Preet Singh playing a condom tester. Bharuccha says it’s not unusual to have two or more films revolving around the same subject. “Just because a similar topic has been attempted before, it [doesn’t imply that] we shouldn’t make a film on it. There are so many love stories, each made from a different point of view. So, I don’t get worried about it. What we have made is different [from the other two movies].”

