Nushrratt Bharuccha on 'Janhit Mein Jaari' success: Indeed a wonderful time for women

Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently riding hgh on 'Janhit Mein Jaari' success. Speaking about it, she recently said, "It’s indeed a wonderful time for women and their characters in Indian cinema. Not only are women headlining many films and stories but they are also written in a deeply layered manner, who can create an impact in the audiences' minds. It’s not about just ‘the song and dance’ or ‘looking great’ or ‘being arm candy’, now we see women being the driving force of stories. They are complex, and based on coming-of-age thoughts – it’s just amazing."

Nushrratt Bharuccha's recent releasesees her as a small-town woman who sells condoms for a living despite societal resistance. With the social comedy, director Jai Basantu Singh hopes to remove the hesitance around condom use. Bharuccha says she didn’t think twice before diving into the film’s world, eager to take the subject to people. “I never thought whether other actors would hesitate [to take on the role]. I don’t think about the taboos around the subject, I just go ahead and do it. We need to break the taboo around condoms. That was what the team pushed for,” states the actor.

On the work front, Nushrratt will be next seen in another solo lead film - Chhorii 2. She also has films like 'Selfiee', 'Ram Setu' and another Pan India film with Bellamkonda Srinivas.

