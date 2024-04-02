Nushrratt Bharuccha wears corset for the 'prem' of fashion, says she could not breathe

Nushrratt Bharuccha dropped a BTS video of her struggling to breathe in a corset top. She said that she did it for the love of fashion

Celebrities are known to experiment with fashion, especially film personalities. However, it's not always as easy as it might seem to a spectator. Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha says all for the love for fashion, as she wore a "corset" recently in which she couldn't breathe.

Nushrratt took to Instagram and shared a video. In the clip, the actress is seen dressed in a white corset and cargo pants as she poses in an elevator.

While coming out of the elevator, Nushrratt said: “I’m gonna collapse a lung.” To which her stylist replies: “That's okay”.

“She said that’s okay to my collapsing lung,” Nushrratt retorted, and added “I cannot breathe”.

For the caption, the actress wrote, “Premika ne pyaar se pose bhi karliya! In a corset I couldn’t breathe in! All for the prem of fashion.”

Nushrratt had earlier shares pictures from her photoshoot wearing the corset top. "Call it what you want," she wrote while sharing the images.

Talking about work, Nushrratt was last seen in the film 'Akelli'. The film is shot in Iraq and revolves around how a person realizes her own capabilities in adverse situations like being trapped in the desert land. She will be seen in the second instalment of ‘Chhorii’, a horror film directed by Vishal Furia. Released in 2021, ‘Chhorii’ was a remake of the Marathi-language film 'Lapachhapi'.

Nushrratt, who made her Bollywood debut in 2006 with 'Jai Santoshi Maa', quickly rose to fame after starring in Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy, 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' in 2011 and after the success of 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', the actor hasn't looked back since.

Nushrratt who has starred in some of the highly-acclaimed movies such as 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', 'Dream Girl', 'Chhalaang', 'Chhorii' and 'Ajeeb Daastaans' to name a few, and has enthralled the viewers with her commendable acting skills, today, she is looked upon as one of the bankable female actors of new-age Bollywood for all the right reasons.