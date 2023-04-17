Nushrratt Bharuccha's first look in Sreenivas Bellamkonda-starrer 'Chatrapathi' unveiled on Instagram

Taking to netizens by surprise, on Sunday the makers of 'Chatrapathi' dropped a photo of Sreenivas Bellamkonda with Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha

(Pics courtesy: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Pen Movies/ Instagram)

Days after delighting the fans of south superstar Sreenivas Bellamkonda with the official teaser of his much-awaited maiden Hindi film, 'Chatrapathi', now the makers have finally revealed the face of the leading lady who has been paired with Sreenivas in his debut Hindi movie.

Taking to netizens by surprise, on Sunday the makers of 'Chatrapathi' dropped a photo of Sreenivas Bellamkonda with Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha. Revealing the character name of Nushrratt in the film, the makers wrote, "A literal dream come true! Introducing @nushrrattbharuccha as Sapna in #Chatrapathi".

In the photo shared by the official Instagram handle of Pen Movies, the lead pair of 'Chatrapathi', Sreenivas and Nushrratt can be seen all smiles as they strike a romantic pose. While Nushratt looks gorgeous in a bright blue dress, the south star Sreenivas looks dapper in a white shirt.

Directed by V.V. Vinayak, 'Chatrapathi' is an official Hindi remake of 'RRR' director SS Rajanouli's Telugu blockbuster of the same name which starred 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, Shriya Saran and Bhanupriya among others.

The Prabhas and Shriya Saran-starrer action-drama was released in 2005 and garnered positive reviews from critics as well as fans.

Besides Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the Hindi remake of 'Chatrapathi' also stars Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar, Sahil Vaid, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, and Shivam Patil among others.

Last month on March 30, Sreenivas Bellamkonda dropped the official teaser of 'Chatrapathi' on his official Instagram and Twitter handle.

'Chatrapathi' marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu star Sreenivas Bellamkonda, who is best known for his performances in films like 'Sita', 'Alludu Adhurs', 'Kavacham' and many more.

Produced by Pen Movies, 'Chatrapathi' tells the story of a protagonist who rose against oppression to become a saviour of immigrants that suffered massive exploitation.

The Sreenivas Bellamkonda pan-India film is set to hit the screens on May 12.