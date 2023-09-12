Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company behind the film, celebrated this remarkable achievement by sharing the news on Instagram

Picture Courtesy/Anupam Kher's Instagram account

Listen to this article “O Pochi, O Koki…”: Anupam Kher shares heart-warming wishes for SRK on Jawan’s success in ‘DDLJ’ style x 00:00

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan whose recent release action thrilled Jawan is leaving no stone unturned to set a new benchmark at the box office, has been receiving appreciation from critics and audience. Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Monday penned a sweet message in ‘DDLJ’ style.

Taking to Instagram, Kher shared a picture of him with SRK and captioned it, “My dear Shahrukh ! Just now I have left Amritsar to watch your film “Jawan” with audiences. Enjoyed it. Action, picture scale, your style and performance is very good. I even hit the city or two places! Loved everyone in the film! Congratulations to the entire team and specially to the writer/director @director.atlee ! I will come back to Mumbai and hug you – O Pochi, O Koki, O Poppy, O Lola!! “

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

SRK and Kher worked together in the iconic movie ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’.

Apart from the film’s famous dialogue, ‘Jaa Simran Jaa, jeele apni zindagi’, another dialogue that depicted the cool father and son bond was O Pochi, O Koki, O Poppy, O Lola

The bond of Raj (SRK) with his cool dad Dharamvir Malhotra (Anupam Kher) is beyond words.

Coming back to ‘Jawan’, which is helmed by Atlee, having arrived as an absolute festival, the film is creating new records.

The film has become the fastest Hindi movie to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the global box office. It took the film just four days to reach this coveted milestone.

Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company behind the film, celebrated this remarkable achievement by sharing the news on Instagram.

The film’s collection at the global box office stands at Rs 520.79 crore so far.

The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

In ‘Jawan’, SRK shares screen space with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone among others.

Talking about Kher’s work front was recently seen in the Extraction series, ‘The Freelancer’.

He will be next seen in ‘The Vaccine War’. The first look posters of ‘The Vaccine War’ cast were unveiled on Saturday and the film will be released on September 28.

Kher also shared the look of his character from his 528th film, the Telugu drama, ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’.

‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents around a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) and the people of Stuartpuram.

Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal.

He will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s next directorial ‘Emergency’.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever