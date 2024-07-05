"Obviously we stole": Athiya Shetty wears father Suniel Shetty's suit

Athiya gives her fans Boss Lady vibes in the beige suit with stripes. She paired the blazer with a white tank top and canvas shoes

Actor Athiya Shetty altered her father Suniel Shetty's vintage suit and the result was amazing.

Athiya altered Suniel's classic blazer and wore it. She shared pictures on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Obviously we stole @suniel.shetty suit and altered the hell out of it."

She did a minimal makeup and styled her hair into a back braid. She completed her look with metal hoop earrings.

Athiya, who has a great taste in fashion, is often seen revamping her husband KL Rahul's T-shirts and sweatshirts too.

Suniel and Mana tied the knot on December 25, 1991, and welcomed their first child Athiya in 1992 and their second child Ahan Shetty in 1996.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero. Later, she was featured in films like 'Mubarakan' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'.

On the other hand, Suniel will be seen in 'Welcome to the Jungle'.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee 'Welcome' was released in the year 2007 and starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, late actor Feroz Khan and Mallika Sherawat in lead roles.

The film was declared a blockbuster and is considered among the funniest Bollywood films.

'Welcome' was followed by a sequel 'Welcome Back', which starred John Abraham and Shruti Hassan in the lead roles.

'Welcome 3' is being directed by Ahmed Khan. The star cast of the film also includes Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, and Yashpal Sharma.The film is slated for a grand theatrical release on '20th December 2024'.

