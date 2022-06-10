'OM: The Battle Within' Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur's action-packed avatar will surprise fans

The movie also features Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj, Ashutosh Rana and Prachi Shah in pivotal roles

‘OM: The Battle Within’, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi, is set to release on 1st July. The film’s trailer is out now and filled with high-octane action scenes.



Aditya will be seen in an extremely aggressive role, performing daredevil stunts, firing guns and fighting the villains to protect the nation. The trailer also portrays actor Sanjana Sanghi in action mode for the first time. The movie also features Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj, Ashutosh Rana and Prachi Shah in pivotal roles

Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan, 'OM -The Battle Within' is directed by Kapil Verma. The film is all set to release in cinemas on 1st July 2022.

