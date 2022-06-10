'OM: The Battle Within' Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur's action-packed avatar will surprise fans

‘OM: The Battle Within’, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi, is set to release on 1st July. The film’s trailer is out now and filled with high-octane action scenes.
Aditya will be seen in an extremely aggressive role, performing daredevil stunts, firing guns and fighting the villains to protect the nation. The trailer also portrays actor Sanjana Sanghi in action mode for the first time. The movie also features Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj, Ashutosh Rana and Prachi Shah in pivotal roles
Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan present, A Paper Doll Entertainment Production, produced by Zee Studios, Shaira Khan and Ahmed Khan, 'OM -The Battle Within' is directed by Kapil Verma. The film is all set to release in cinemas on 1st July 2022.
Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi headed to Turkey to shoot the remaining portions of 'Om: The Battle Within'. The makers were waiting for the situation to improve before planning the itinerary. They were keen to complete the film as they were planning to release it in 2021. Kapur, who beefed up for the action thriller, has enacted some adrenaline-pumping fight sequences. Kapil Verma’s directorial venture, produced by Ahmed Khan, rolled in the city in December 2020.
In April amid the lockdown, Aditya had set up a gym at his home since his workouts were interrupted due to the current scenario. Kapur had also undergone martial arts and weapons training for the climax of Kapil Verma’s directorial venture. Pandemic hit a pause button for the world last year. Owing to this, even basic activities became a challenge to accomplish, but Aditya Roy Kapur didn't let the Coronavirus hamper his intense workout regime for his next action film, 'OM'.
