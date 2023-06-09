The much awaited sequel of 'OMG: Oh My God!' will star Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam

Akshay Kumar in OMG 2

Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' to be released on August 11; to clash with 'Animal', 'Gadar 2'

The much awaited sequel of the 2012 film 'OMG: Oh My God!' finally has a release date. Titled 'OMG', the film stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam. The first part directed by Umesh Shukla had Paresh Rawal as the main lead with Akshay Kumar in a special role of Lord Krishna. The film was very well received.

Barring Akshay Kumar, OMG 2 will see new faces. On Friday, the makers took to social media to officially announce the release date of the film. Directed by Amit Rai, the film is all set to release on August 11, 2023.

Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle to make the announcement along with a poster of him as Lord Shiva. Earlier posters have also seen Akshay as Shiva.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' have also been scheduled to release on August 11. It is now to be seen if the makers of any of the films will be shifting their release dates.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in the film 'Selfiee' which was released in theatres in February. The film that was a remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License' also starred Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty. The film failed to make a mark at the box office. Kumar has multiple films in the pipeline with OMG 2 set to release next. The film had gone on floors quite some time ago and much of the shoot was completed during the pandemic. In the past month, there were reports of the film going for a direct to digital release. However, the makers have now decided to bring the film to the theatres in the Independence weekend.

Reportedly, 'OMG 2' is going to talk about the education system in India and will specifically address adult education. As per reports, the subject of the film is very relevant and caters to a wider audience, specially from B and C centres.