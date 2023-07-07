OMG 2: Yami Gautam's first look poster unveiled

Akshay Kumar drops the first-poster look on Yami Gautam from OMG 2

Yami Gautam

Akshay Kumar’s fans are eagerly anticipating the release of his forthcoming flick, 'OMG 2'. Amit Rai's film will be released in theatres on August 11. The film will clash at the box office with Anil Sharma's 'Gadar 2.'

On July 6, Akshay Kumar surprised fans by unveiling the first-look poster of Yami Gautam. Yami has been portrayed as a lawyer in the poster. Aside from revealing Yami's first glimpse, Bollywood's Khiladi also said that the teaser will be released shortly. He added in the caption of the post, “सच वही हैं जो साबित किया जा सके. The battle for truth is about to begin. #OMG2 in theatres on August 11. Teaser drops soon."

Akshay Kumar recently shared a poster depicting a close-up of himself as Lord Shiva. He had long hair, blue paint on his neck, kohled eyes, and ash-strewn on his brow. Akshay Kumar captioned the poster, "à¤¬à¤¸ à¤à¥à¤ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤…ð #OMG2 in theatres on August 11. Teaser Drops Soon.”

The same day, Akshay Kumar revealed the first glimpse at Pankaj Tripathi's role in OMG 2. Pankaj Tripathi is seen in the poster with his hands folded, standing in the midst of a crowd. He is dressed simply, in a checkered shirt with a grey Nehru Jacket over it. While sharing Pankaj’s poster, Akshay wrote, “à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¸à¤à¥à¤à¤¾à¤ à¤à¥ à¤°à¤¾à¤¹ à¤ªà¤° ð

#OMG2 in theatres on August 11! Teaser drops soon.”

'OMG2' is one of the year's most anticipated films starring Akshay Kumar. The forthcoming film is a sequel to the 2012 film 'OMG', and it will also star Pankaj Tripathi, Arun Govil, and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles.

‘OMG 2’ will have a face-off against Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' at the box office. The film ‘Jailer’ will be released on August 10, 2023. Nelson Dilipkumar wrote and directed this full-fledged action film. The cast includes Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah, and Vinayakan. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar will make a cameo appearance in the film.

On the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’ alongside Sunny Kaushal. Meanwhile, Akshay was last seen in ‘Selfiee’ alongside Emraan Hashmi. The film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Pentty in pivotal roles.