On top of my playlist: Aditya A

Meethi boliyan: This one by Amit Trivedi is a really sweet number that appeals to me.
Fields of gold: This one by Sting has been a favourite for a long time. It has an eternal, romantic vibe.
Kalank: Pritam’s track has a haunting melody that draws you into his world.
Jab yaar dekha: It’s such a beautiful song by Kavita Seth that everyone should listen to it. It has a unique vibe.
Plateau: The lyrics of this song are delightfully sarcastic.
