Breaking News
Heavy rain over the weekend adds 17 days of water to Mumbai’s reserves
Sena (UBT), Cong to clash over Byculla, Chandivli Assembly seats?
Mumbai: BMC launches online portal for stray dog plaints, pet cremation
Mumbai: 8-hour delay, no AC onboard, Indigo passengers lose cool
Mumbai: New criminal code raises red flags for civil liberties
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > On top of my playlist Aditya A

On top of my playlist: Aditya A

Updated on: 15 July,2024 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

On top of my playlist Aditya A

On top of my playlist: Aditya A

A still from Meethi boliyan

Listen to this article
On top of my playlist: Aditya A
x
00:00

Meethi boliyan: This one by Amit Trivedi is a really sweet number that appeals to me.


Fields of gold: This one by Sting has been a favourite for a long time. It has an eternal, romantic vibe.


Kalank: Pritam’s track has a haunting melody that draws you into his world.


Jab yaar dekha: It’s such a beautiful song by Kavita Seth that everyone should listen to it. It has a unique vibe.

Plateau: The lyrics of this song are delightfully sarcastic.

Today in music

July 15, 2016: In what they famously described as a ‘conscious uncoupling,’ Chris Martin of Coldplay and actor Gwyneth Paltrow officially divorced after more than 10 years of marriage

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK