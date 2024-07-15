On top of my playlist Aditya A

A still from Meethi boliyan

Listen to this article On top of my playlist: Aditya A x 00:00

Meethi boliyan: This one by Amit Trivedi is a really sweet number that appeals to me.

Fields of gold: This one by Sting has been a favourite for a long time. It has an eternal, romantic vibe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalank: Pritam’s track has a haunting melody that draws you into his world.

Jab yaar dekha: It’s such a beautiful song by Kavita Seth that everyone should listen to it. It has a unique vibe.

Plateau: The lyrics of this song are delightfully sarcastic.

Today in music

July 15, 2016: In what they famously described as a ‘conscious uncoupling,’ Chris Martin of Coldplay and actor Gwyneth Paltrow officially divorced after more than 10 years of marriage