Alia Bhatt on Brahmastra securing three wins at National Awards 2024: 'Only love'

Updated on: 18 August,2024 06:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Alia took to her Instagram Stories to share a post from Dharma Productions. "Only love and light," she said expressing her happiness for the film's success

Picture Courtesy/Alia Bhatt's Instagram account

As 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva' celebrated three big wins at the 70th National Awards, actor Alia Bhatt was quick to share her excitement.


The sci-fi epic, which has captured the hearts of many, won in several categories.



'Brahmastra' received recognition for Best Male Playback Singer, awarded to Arijit Singh for his soulful rendition of the song 'Kesariya.' The film also won Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comic) and Best VFX Film.

The storyline of Brahmastra follows Shiva, a DJ, who learns about his strange connection with the element of fire. He also holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra, a supernatural weapon that is said to be able to destroy the universe, capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings.

It stars an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

The 70th National Film Awards were announced on Friday in the national capital.

The jury comprised of eminent filmmakers and film personalities. The awards were announced by Rahul Rawail, Chairperson, Feature Films Jury, Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson, Non-feature Films Jury, and Gangadhar Mudaliar, Best Writing on Cinema Jury in the presence of Vrunda Desai, Joint Secretary (Films), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

alia bhatt ranbir kapoor Brahmastra bollywood news Entertainment News

