Breaking News
Oscars 2023: 'RRR' creates history; wins Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'
Mumbai was hottest Indian city on Sunday at blazing 39.4 degrees C
Mumbai: Use existing parking lots first, and spare Patwardhan Park, say Bandra residents
Maharashtra: Six killed as car hits divider on Samruddhi highway
Mumbai to get two new parks in Chandivli and Kurla, informs BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Oscars 2023 Priyanka Chopra Alia Bhatt hail RRR song Naatu Naatu post win

Oscars 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt hail 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu' post win

Updated on: 13 March,2023 09:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The date March 13, 2023, will always be etched in the minds of Indians, as today 'Naatu Naatu' became the first Indian film song to win an Oscar

Oscars 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt hail 'RRR' song 'Naatu Naatu' post win

Still from Nattu Nattu song


March 13, 2023 will always be etched in the hearts of Indians as today Naatu Naatu from 'RRR' became the first Indian film song to win Oscar.

Composed by MM Keeravani, with lyrics by Chandrabose and vocals by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, the song became massively popular soon after its release in March 2022 and now with the Oscar win, its popularity has grown manifold.

The song's big win has undoubtedly brought smiles to everyone's faces. As soon as Naatu Naatu bagged the trophy, Indians worldwide beamed with pride and expressed happiness on social media.

Members of the film industry also hailed RRR's Oscar win.

"Aaaaaaaaaaahhhhhhh," Alia, who played a pivotal role in 'RRR', reacted to the winning news.
Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram Story and applauded the RRR team.

Sharing the winning moment, she wrote, "Yesss team." She also added Indian Flag emoji to the caption.




"Yay...another win," actress Mini Mathur wrote on Instagram Story.




'Naatu Naatu' won the award trumping big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan are all present at the big event.

'Naatu Naatu' is the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars.

Talking about 'Naatu Naatu', the song, as mentioned, the lyrical composition by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

The song competed against 'Applause' from the film 'Tell It Like A Woman,' 'Hold My Hand' from the movie 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Lift me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' and 'This Is Life,' from 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once'.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Oscars 2023 RRR Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment Buzz bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK