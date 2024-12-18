Set against the backdrop of rural India, Laapataa Ladies revolves around the story of two young brides who get exchanged on a train. The film is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan Productions
Kiran Rao's directorial 'Laapataa Ladies', which was India's official entry to the Best Foreign Language Film category, is out of the Oscars race. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists in 10 categories for the upcoming 97th Oscars ceremony on Tuesday (local time). Unfortunately, the list didn't include the 'Laapataa Ladies', leaving the Indian audience disappointed.
The films that progressed to the next round in International Feature category are following:
Armand (IFC Films) from Norway
Dahomey (Mubi) from Senegal
Emilia Perez (Netflix) from France
Flow (Janus Films and Sideshow) from Latvia
From Ground Zero (No U.S. Distribution) from Palestine
The Girl With the Needle (Mubi) from Denmark
How to Make Millions before Grandma Dies (Well Go USA Entertainment) from Thailand
I'm Still Here (Sony Pictures Classics) from Brazil
Kneecap (Sony Pictures Classics) from Ireland
Santosh (Metrograph Pictures) from United Kingdom
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Neon) from Germany
Touch (Focus Features) from Iceland
Universal Language (Oscilloscope Laboratories) from Canada
Waves (No U.S. Distribution) from Czech Republic
Vermiglio (Janus Films) from Italy
India's live-action film Anuja makes the cut
While Laapataa Ladies failed to make the shortlist, India can still have its hope alive with Guneet Monga Kapoor's live-action short film 'Anuja'. The film narrates the plight of child labour used in garment factories.
Other films that have made the cut in the live-action short film category are:
Anuja
Clodagh
The Compatriot
Crust
Dovecote
Edge of Space
The Ice Cream Man
I’m Not a Robot
The Last Ranger
A Lien
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
The Masterpiece
An Orange from Jaffa
Paris 70
Room Taken
About Laapataa Ladies
Directed by Kiran Rao and produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' was released in theatres on March 1, 2024. It starred Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam. Set against the backdrop of rural India, Laapataa Ladies revolves around the story of two young brides who get exchanged on a train.
The film's team including director Kiran Rao and producer Aamir Khan already kickstarted the campaign for Oscars 2025. The movie was screened in London recently. On November 12, a new poster for the film was unveiled with the title 'Lost Ladies'. It highlighted a change for international audiences, as the Hindi word Laapataa was translated to its English word, Lost.
