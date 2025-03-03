Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Oscars 2025 Priyanka Chopra backed short film Anuja fails to win the coveted trophy

Oscars 2025: Priyanka Chopra-backed short film Anuja fails to win the coveted trophy

Updated on: 03 March,2025 10:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Directed by Adam J. Graves, 'Anuja' revolves around a 9-year-old girl called Anuja, who works alongside her older sister, Palak, in a back-alley garment factory

Priyanka Chopra with team of Anuja Pic/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga-backed 'Anuja', a New Delhi-set short film, which was nominated in the Live Action Short Category at Oscars 2025, lost the prestigious award to Dutch-language film 'I'm Not a Robot'.


Directed by Adam J. Graves, 'Anuja' revolves around a nine-year-old girl called Anuja, who works alongside her older sister, Palak, in a back-alley garment factory.


Priyanka Chopra, who is one of those backing the film, earlier shared her thoughts on the project, saying, "This beautiful film shines a spotlight on a subject that affects millions of children around the world, who are faced with the impossible decision between a future they cannot yet see and the immediate realities of their present."


She continued, "Anuja is a poignant, thought-provoking piece that makes us reflect deeply on the power of choices and how they shape the course of our lives. I am immensely proud to be associated with such a phenomenal and impactful project."

The short film entered the Oscar race after receiving acclaim at prestigious festivals such as the HollyShorts Film Festival, New York Shorts International Film Festival, and Montclair Film Festival.

