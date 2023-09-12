Reacting to Akshay’s message, SRK replied, “Aap ne Dua maangi na hum sab ke liye toh kaise khaali jayegi. All the best and stay healthy Khiladi! Love u.”

Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan. Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article “Our films are back and how…” Akshay Kumar congratulates SRK on ‘Jawan’ success x 00:00

As superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ scripted history at the box office, actor Akshay Kumar gave a shout-out to him.

Taking to X, Akshay wrote, “What massive success!! Congratulations my Jawan Pathaan

@iamsrk👏🏻 Our films are back and how.”

Jawan, which is helmed by Atlee, has become the fastest Hindi movie to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the global box office. It took the film just four days to reach this coveted milestone.

Red Chillies Entertainment, the production company behind the film, celebrated this remarkable achievement by sharing the news on Instagram.

The film’s collection at the global box office stands at Rs 520.79 crore so far.

Reacting to fans’ positive response after watching Jawan, Shah Rukh shared a note on X (formerly known as Twitter). He wrote, “Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude!”

In ‘Jawan’, SRK shares screen space with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone among others.

