Pakistan singer Bilal Saeed condoles 'humble brother' Sidhu Moose Wala's death

Sidhu Moose Wala/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed has offered his condolences at the death of Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Taking to Instagram, Bilal penned an emotional note remembering his conversation with the Punjabi singer, who was shot dead in a firing incident in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

"I will always remember you from your first song 'SO HIGH', a true artist and a game-changer; the way you revolutionised Desi music, it was a show to watch. So original that Moosewala pind looked cooler than any city in the world and it inspired so many to be original," he wrote.

