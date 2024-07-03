It has been said that Fawad Khan is all set to make a comeback to Bollywood with a film opposite Vaani Kapoor

In Pic: Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan

Listen to this article Pakistani actor Fawad Khan to make Bollywood comeback with a film opposite Vaani Kapoor? Here’s what we know x 00:00

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is one of the most loved actors in the country. He has worked in some noteworthy Bollywood films like ‘Khoobsurat’ and ‘Kapoor & Sons’. In 2016, after giving an amazing performance in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', he had to step back from Bollywood due to the Uri attack. Now, it has been said that Fawad Khan is all set to make a comeback to Bollywood with a film opposite Vaani Kapoor.

In 2023, the Bombay High Court ruled against the petition that had called for a complete ban on Indian citizens, companies, and associations from collaborating with any Pakistani artists. Justice Sunil B. Shukre and Justice Firdosh P. Pooniwalla, in their judgment, said that "the petition represented a retrograde step in promoting cultural harmony, unity, and peace and lacked merit."

Now, after many years of being banned from working in Bollywood, it looks like Fawad has got the opportunity he has been looking for. According to Filmfare, the actor will be seen sharing the screen with Vaani Kapoor. A source shared with the portal, “Fawad has been cast with Vaani Kapoor in a film that’s about to go into production soon.” The source further revealed that the filming for the movie will kick-start in London. Other details are still kept under wraps.

Earlier, in an appearance on Ahmad Ali Butt’s YouTube channel, the actor was asked if his presence in Bollywood was ever taken as a 'threat'. Fawad, while reacting to the question, said, “How do I know, man?” He continued, “That’s such a heavy question. I got a lot of love from India, but look, every industry has its politics. In Pakistan as well. But it’s easier to combat in your own industry. I’m not saying it’s unheard of; I’m sure it happens everywhere. There was one thing: I had PRs, and they used to get angry at this. I was like, ‘I need you to take out my name, not put it in there’. I would ask my PR to remove me from places, not put me. My manager would say, ‘You don’t know how the world works’.”