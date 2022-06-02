Breaking News
'Pal', 'Ajab Si', 'Dil Ibadat' and 17 other songs sung by KK at his last concert

Updated on: 02 June,2022 10:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
From 'Tu Aashiqui Hai' to 'Pyaar Ke Pal', here is a list songs that KK sang at the concert at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha auditorium on Tuesday

Singer KK. Pic/PTI


Singer KK's sudden demise, on Tuesday, has left all his fans and the entire Bollywood industry in shock. The late singer went to Kolkata for a concert, after which he collapsed and was taken to a hospital in the city, where he was declared dead.

In his very last concert, he treated fans and admirers to the best of his all-time songs.




From 'Tu Aashiqui Hai' to 'Pyaar Ke Pal', here is a list songs that KK sang at the concert at Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha auditorium on Tuesday.


