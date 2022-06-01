Breaking News
Entertainment News > Bollywood News

Exclusive! Palak Muchhal: I was blessed to sing my first song 'Laapata' from 'Ek Tha Tiger' with KK sir

Updated on: 01 June,2022 03:43 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Palak pays tribute to KK in a conversation with mid-day.co

Exclusive! Palak Muchhal: I was blessed to sing my first song 'Laapata' from 'Ek Tha Tiger' with KK sir

Singer Palak Muchhal who sang her first song in Bollywood films with KK for the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ directed by Kabir Khan, spoke to mid-day.com about the late singer.

Palak says, “The passing away of KK sir is a tragedy that I’m unable to come to terms with. He has always been an inspiration to all of us, since so many years. I can’t understand how life could be so unfair and take him away so early but he will continue to inspire us through his music, in the coming years.”




Recalling the experience of working with him she says, “I was blessed to sing my first song ‘Laapata’ from ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ with him. When I met him he told me, ‘I have been hearing ek gudiya aayi hai industry mein and I was waiting to meet you.’  I just cant believe he is not with us anymore. He was always encouraging, motivating. Whenever he came to the studio, he would make the environment so positive, interacting with his co-singers, music directors, sound engineers. He was so dedicated to his craft, staying away from parties, media-the limelight! He was something else.”


Singer KK bollywood Entertainment News

